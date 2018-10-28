× Survivors of Attack on Granada Hills Jewish Community Center in 1999 Reflect on Synagogue Massacre

Loren Lieb and Donna Finkelstein were on their way to Lancaster on Saturday to campaign against a congressional candidate who opposes strict gun control laws when the two women received a call with news about a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Eleven people were killed and six injured, in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.

The two longtime friends were stunned. “When is something going to change?” Lieb wondered.

The women bonded nearly 20 years ago after another tragic incident in which a self-professed white supremacist walked into the North Valley Jewish Community Center armed with a semiautomatic weapon and began shooting. Lieb’s 6-year-old son and Finkelstein’s 16-year-old daughter were among the five people wounded.

