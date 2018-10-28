Survivors of Attack on Granada Hills Jewish Community Center in 1999 Reflect on Synagogue Massacre

Posted 7:29 PM, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:30PM, October 28, 2018
Children from the North Valley Jewish Community Center in Granada Hills are seen being escorted to safety by Los Angeles police officers after a gunman opened fire at the center on Aug. 10, 1999. (Credit: David Bohrer / Los Angeles Times)

Children from the North Valley Jewish Community Center in Granada Hills are seen being escorted to safety by Los Angeles police officers after a gunman opened fire at the center on Aug. 10, 1999. (Credit: David Bohrer / Los Angeles Times)

Loren Lieb and Donna Finkelstein were on their way to Lancaster on Saturday to campaign against a congressional candidate who opposes strict gun control laws when the two women received a call with news about a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Eleven people were killed and six injured, in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.

The two longtime friends were stunned. “When is something going to change?” Lieb wondered.

The women bonded nearly 20 years ago after another tragic incident in which a self-professed white supremacist walked into the North Valley Jewish Community Center armed with a semiautomatic weapon and began shooting. Lieb’s 6-year-old son and Finkelstein’s 16-year-old daughter were among the five people wounded.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Related stories