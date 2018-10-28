Woman Killed in Long Beach Hit-And-Run

Police are seeking a work truck that struck and killed a 22-year-old Anaheim woman in a hit-and-run in Long Beach early Sunday, officials said.

It took place about 1:30 a.m., the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

“The victim was walking on the center median of 2nd Street, near Tivoli Drive, when she fell into the No. 1 lane of eastbound 2nd Street,” the statement said. The pickup truck struck her.

“The suspect vehicle was seen stopping before continuing eastbound, colliding with the victim and fleeing the scene,” according to the statement.

The badly injured woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, officials said. Her identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of her family.

Police described the hit-and-run truck as a white Ford F-150 with a silver toolbox in the bed, and possibly a company logo on the driver-side door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach police Detective David Lauro at 562-570-7355. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.