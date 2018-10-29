2 Drivers Killed in Violent Head-on Crash in Antelope Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two motorists are dead after a head-on collision involving a pickup truck and a sedan on Monday morning in an unincorporated part of the Antelope Valley, authorities said.

The crash took place around 6 a.m. on State Route 138 at 150th Street West in Northwest Antelope Valley, near Lancaster, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Both drivers -- the lone occupants of each vehicle -- died in the collision, the log stated.

Neither was immediately identified.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed the partially charred wreckage of a crumpled silver sedan in the highway. The truck, which was clear off the roadway, also sustained major front-end damage, according to the footage.

Debris was strewn about the highway, which was fully closed in the area of 150th Street as of 7:30 a.m.

A SigAlert was canceled and the lanes were eventually reopened around 9:30 a.m., CHP tweeted.

No additional details about the crash were immediately released.