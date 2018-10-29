2 Men Critically Injured in Downtown L.A. Hit-and-Run Are Identified as Police Search for Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men struck by a pickup truck while they were at some homeless encampments in downtown Los Angeles, leaving them critically injured, were identified Monday as police continue searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The two victims, 52-year-old Derrick Harris and 47-year-old Channon Milner, were hit while they were on the sidewalk in two separate collisions around 10:30 p.m. this past Saturday. They are believed by authorities to be homeless.

A truck described by police as a gray and tan Chevy Tahoe slammed into the two men while one of them was working on a bike and the other fixing a crate along East 17th Street near Naomi Avenue, according to police.

Police have said it appears the vehicle hit the men in two separate collisions that happened back-to-back.

That's why authorities are looking into the possibility the crash may have been intentional, according to LAPD Detective Moses Castillo. He said the men were hit just a few feet apart.

Authorities are searching for the driver and have released some grainy footage showing the vehicle.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the driver's arrest. Meanwhile, Castillo urged him or her to come forward on their own accord.

"For the driver, I'm speaking to you not as a detective, but as one human being to another: Do the right thing. Turn yourself in. Come talk to us," Castillo said.

KTLA's Chip Yost contributed to this report.