Suspicious Device Found in Pasadena U-Haul Facility Rendered Safe; Evacuations Lifted

A suspicious device that prompted the evacuation of several blocks of businesses and residences in Pasadena was rendered safe Monday night, authorities said.

The device found underneath a truck in a U-Haul facility on the 500 block of South Raymond Avenue was made to look like an explosive, but it's still unclear whether that's what it actually was, Interim Pasadena Police Chief John Perez said.

The item was cylindrical, about 6 to 8 inches long, with wiring and tape attached, Perez told KTLA.

“It looked like it was an actual device, so we evacuated an area of about two, three square blocks," he said. "We evacuated a homeless shelter, some residents and businesses in the area.”

A Los Angeles County sheriff's bomb squad responded to the scene after the potential threat was reported around 5:45 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered as a precaution while authorities investigated. The area affected encompassed a Whole Foods, Disney Store, the Pasadena Humane Society and several other commercial businesses and restaurants on Arroyo Parkway.

Public radio station KPCC and the website LAist both have offices nearby, at 474 S. Raymond Ave.

KPCC reported that their building was among several area businesses evacuated, but police had told them the evacuations were a precautionary measure.

It was unclear who initially reported the suspicious items.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a bomb-disposal robot in the U-Haul lot. Around 9:05 p.m., a large flash could be seen as the bomb robot detonated the item.

“We don’t know if it had any explosives connected with it," Perez said. "We have to investigate that part of what was done.”

However, the chief told KPCC he suspects it was only made to look real because it did not explode upon detonation.

Investigators are also looking into who most recently drove and parked the vehicle the device was found under.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

