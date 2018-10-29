× Contentious Inglewood Election Pits Mayor Against Clergyman

Inglewood city elections were once the stuff of lawn signs and candidate forums.

But as a wave of development transforms Inglewood into a destination for pro sports and entertainment, November’s mayoral race has become a contentious fight not just between political rivals but also between some bold-face names with sway far outside the city limits.

On one side is incumbent James T. Butts Jr., who is generating support and money from the Los Angeles Clippers — an NBA franchise he hopes to bring to Inglewood, as well as celebrities including Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal.

On the other is clergyman Marc Little, who has the backing of a major entertainment conglomerate with a key stake in the city, along with reality TV tycoon Kris Jenner and retired boxer “Sugar” Shane Mosley.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.