Human Skull Found in Oakland Backyard Is Taken to Police Station; Homicide Investigation Underway

What authorities initially thought was a gruesome prank just in time for Halloween has turned into a homicide investigation in Oakland after someone delivered a decayed human skull to the Police Department last week.

The person who discovered the decomposing skull in the backyard of a home on 29th Street brought it to an Oakland Police Department station early Friday, said Officer Johnna Watson.

The strange delivery prompted homicide detectives to launch an investigation into what authorities are calling a suspicious death, Watson said.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau is attempting to identify the remains and determine how the person died. Police are combing through missing persons reports while trying to locate the rest of the body.

