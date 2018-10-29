Officials ID 59-Year-Old Woman, 1-Year-Old Granddaughter Killed in San Gabriel Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 59-year-old woman who was killed along with her 1-year-old granddaughter in a hit-and-run crash in San Gabriel was identified by the Los Angeles coroner on Monday.

The pair was fatally struck while the woman was pushing her granddaughter in a stroller through a crosswalk around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, authorities said. The crash happened in the intersection of Del Mar Avenue and Live Oak Street.

Authorities are still searching for the driver of the pickup truck that fled the scene.

The woman, Meiyu Li, was pronounced dead at a hospital at 10:30 p.m. while her baby granddaughter, Paisley Chen, was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m., according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Witnesses have described the vehicle involved as a dark or possibly midnight blue Chevrolet S-10 Xtreme, according to police.

It's described by police as having custom decals on the side, an extended cab, chrome rims and tint on the rear windows.

The truck has significant damage to its front end, particularly around the driver-side headlight, police said.

Officials also noted the Chevrolet emblem on the front of the vehicle was ripped off during the crash and left at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 626-308-2828.