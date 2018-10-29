Jessica and Levi Get Into the Halloween Spirit With Mini Caramel Apple Pops

Jessica and Levi get into the Halloween spirit and make mini caramel apples for a Halloween themed episode of California Cooking. It’s a fun treat to make with your kids this time of year. For more details on the complete recipe, you can click here. California Cooking with Jessica Holmes airs on Saturdays at 5p.