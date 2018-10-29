Mistrial Declared in Case of Pomona Officers Charged With Beating Teen at Fairgrounds, Trying to Cover It Up

A mistrial was declared Monday in the case of two Pomona police officers charged in a violent encounter with an unarmed teenager during an incident that a bystander captured on video.

Cpl. Chad Jensen, a 21-year veteran of the Pomona department, faced charges that he used excessive force against then-16-year-old Christian Aguilar at the Los Angeles County Fair three years ago.

Jensen and his partner, Officer Prince Hutchinson, were also accused of lying in reports and court testimony to cover up the alleged beating. A separate trial for a third officer, who faces charges stemming from how he conducted the department’s internal investigation into the incident, is scheduled for next month.

The jury was divided 11-1 in favor of conviction, said Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office.

