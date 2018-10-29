× Pharrell Williams Sends Legal Threat Letter to President After ‘Happy’ Plays at Trump Rally on Day of Synagogue Shooting

An attorney for pop star Pharrell Williams on Monday sent a cease-and-desist letter to President Trump for playing Williams’ song “Happy” at a political rally on the same day as a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” attorney Howard E. King wrote. “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

Eleven people — ranging in age from 54 to 97 — were killed Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue, where three separate congregations were holding services.

The suspect, Robert Bowers, 46, of Pittsburgh is charged with 29 federal counts, including murder with a firearm and several hate crime charges.

