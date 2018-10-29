× Pipe Bomb Suspect’s List of Additional Targets Including at Least 15 in L.A. Area: Sources

The Florida man accused of sending bombs to top Democrats, Trump administration critics and the media across the United States kept lists and other information that suggests he had more than 100 potential targets for his campaign of terror, including at least 15 in the Los Angeles region.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies working with the information have begun reaching out to potential Southern California targets Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr., 56, who is already accused of mailing 14 explosive devices to former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, senators, actor Robert De Niro and CNN.

Law enforcement sources declined to identify anyone on the list. It’s possible the suspect sent some other package bound for Los Angeles but official don’t believe it’s that many, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. One of source said authorities found several different of potential targets.

So far, only one package linked to Sayoc has been found in Los Angeles. It was addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters (D- Los Angeles) and was intercepted by authorities at Los Angeles’ central postal facility last week. Packages were also sent to Sen. Kamala Harris in Sacramento and anti-Trump activist Tom Steyer in Burlingame.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.