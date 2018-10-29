Police Release Footage of Suspect in Garden Grove Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect in a stabbing in Garden Grove that injured an elderly man.

The stabbing happened Saturday night in the 13900 block of Harbor Boulevard. The victim, who police described as elderly, was found with multiple stab wounds inside the men’s restroom of a fast food restaurant.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s. He was seen leaving the restroom right after the stabbing.

Police did not release a possible motive for the stabbing.

Witnesses or anyone else with information are asked to contact Garden Grove detectives at 714-741-5800.