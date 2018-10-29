Spoken Dreams: Rose Emanuel, Actress

Rose Emanuel is an actress originally from London, England. Rose comes a family of entertainers, so naturally she grew up with the dream of being a star. Her music producer father, however, wasn’t so sure that was the safest career path for her to follow. Ever stalwart, Rose was determined to chase her passion for performing, and at a young age, a future career as an actress started to look very promising.

But as Rose was just starting to reap the benefits of all that she’d worked for, her parents pulled up stakes and moved the family from London to Los Angeles. Suddenly, Rose was faced with a new set of difficult challenges, bother professionally and personally. With those challenges came new opportunities, and just as she’s always done, Rose is seizing the reigns of her own future, and getting deeply personal for the sake of creating art.

