Suspicious Package Investigation Prompts Evacuation of Union Station

A suspicious package investigation promoted the evacuation of Union Station on Sunday night, officials said.

About 10 p.m. a security guard at the transit hub reported seeing a box with wires coming out of it, Los Angeles Police Department Transit Services Division officials told KTLA.

Responding LAPD officers deemed the package suspicious and the station was evacuated. Trains and buses were stopped from coming into or leaving Union Station.

"It's a mess," said Steve Bram, a San Diego resident who was delayed at the station during the investigation.

People who were stuck on halted trains were not in any danger and were eventually able to continue their trips when the situation was deemed safe, officials said.

A bomb squad responded to the incident and the package was eventually determined to only have clothing. The station was eventually back and running shortly after midnight.