Teen, Man Arrested After 2 People Are Stabbed at Halloween Party in Victorville; Other Suspect Being Detained

A teenager and 21-year-old man have been arrested after two men were stabbed at a Halloween party over the weekend in Victorville while a third suspect is being detained, police said Monday.

The two suspects, a 17-year old boy and 21-year-old Jesus Rios of Adelanto, were taken into custody after a two men were left with stab wounds requiring surgery. The teen’s identity is being withheld since he’s a minor.

A third suspect has been identified and is in the process of being detained, police said in a news release.

An argument at a Halloween party in the 14100 block of Cortez Drive led to the attacks, police said. Officers were called to the scene about a fight around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

At the party, they found the two men who had been stabbed and one of the victims was flown to a trauma center for treatment while the other was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to police.

Authorities later identified the suspects through investigation and Rios was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. The 17-year-old was booked into High Desert Juvenile Detention Facility.

They are both suspected of attempting to kill, police said. The other suspect appears to have not yet been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Andersen at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous callers are urged to dial 800-782-7463 or visit the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.