Toddler Shot in Head During Road-Rage Incident in Florida

A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot during a road-rage incident in Port St. Lucie, Florida, early Sunday, according to West Palm Beach television station WPTV.

Port St. Lucie police say the child was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road-rage incident at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of SE Bywood Dr. in Port St. Lucie.

The incident began at the intersection of SE Floresta Drive and SE Prima Vista Boulevard, according to police.

The two vehicles involved traveled southbound on Southeast Floresta Drive and turned onto Southeast Bywood Avenue.

A 3-year-old passenger in one vehicle was struck in the head. The child was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital and is in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately released.