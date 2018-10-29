× Trump Administration’s Latest Plan for Families Seeking Asylum in U.S. Could Lead to Quicker Release

The federal government has begun shifting the burden of managing an influx of immigrant families on the border to local organizations and cities across the Southwest border.

President Trump is reportedly contemplating a ban on asylum seekers on the Southwest border, and he has railed against the idea of “catch and release” — detaining people who arrive at the Southwest border only to let them go into the United States while they pursue cases in immigration court — but his administration’s latest plan for asylum-seeking families would release them more quickly.

While annual apprehensions are still below 2014, the last major surge in families and unaccompanied children, and far below totals decades ago, the number of families coming to the Southwest border has increased.

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 16,600 family members in September, the most recorded in a single month since the agency began tracking family arrivals in fiscal 2013.

