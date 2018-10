Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A numbers of vigils were held across Southern California on Monday to honor the 11 lives lost in a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue two days earlier, including at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks and Los Angeles City Hall, where faith and political leaders called for peace and unity.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10, and Elizabeth Espinosa for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Oct. 29, 2018.

