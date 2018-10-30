× Antarctica Scientist Allegedly Stabs Colleague for Spoiling Endings of Books

A scientist working at Russia’s Antarctica station allegedly stabbed and injured a colleague who kept telling him the endings of books.

Engineer Sergey Savitsky was accused of stabbing welder Oleg Beloguzov with a kitchen knife for spoiling books he intended to read, the Sun reported.

The assailant was having an apparent emotional breakdown, according to the Interfax news agency.

The agency said the incident occurred on Oct. 9 at the station’s canteen. It added that the injured researcher has been delivered to a hospital in Chile.

There has been no immediate comment from the Russian authorities.

Interfax said the suspect later voluntarily surrendered to the chief of the Bellingshausen Station and was placed under house arrest. The agency noted that the incident has resulted from “tensions in a confined space.”

The Bellingshausen station was founded by the Soviet Union in 1968 and is named for the 19th-century Russian explorer of the Antarctic.