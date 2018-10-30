Man With Prior DUI Arrests in Custody in San Gabriel Hit-and-Run That Killed Woman, Granddaughter: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a grandmother and her 1-year-old granddaughter in San Gabriel over the weekend, police announced Tuesday afternoon.

Dennis Anthony Perez, 48, was taken into custody that morning, San Gabriel Police Department Capt. Fabian Valdez said at a news conference.

Prosecutors were still processing charges as of Tuesday afternoon, Valdez said, but the suspect will likely be facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of felony hit-and-run.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of DUI at least three times previously, Valdez noted, adding that he did not know if Perez was convicted in any of the cases.

It was unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the double fatal crash.

Police cited a tip from a "courageous community member" as a breakthrough in the case.

Meiyu Lin, 59, was pushing her 1-year-old granddaughter Presley Chen in a stroller through a crosswalk at the intersection of Del Mar Avenue and Live Oak Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday when they were hit by a vehicle, according to police. The two were taken to an area hospital, where they later died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 626-308-2828.