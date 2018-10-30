× Gunman Sought After 1 Killed, 1 Injured in North Hollywood Shooting

Detectives are searching for the gunman responsible for killing a man and injuring another in a shooting in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the scene of the shooting after getting reports of shots fired.

When they arrived to the area of Denny Avenue and Victory Boulevard, a woman flagged the officers down and said someone had been shot inside a home located in the 6400 block of Denny Avenue, LAPD said.

Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found inside the home, police said. One of them, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries, police said. He is 23 years old.

Investigators have learned that a man described as Hispanic and between 45- to 50-years-old went to the home and got into an argument with the victims before firing shots, according to LAPD.

He fled the scene on foot, going westbound on Victory Boulevard, police said.

Video of the scene showed uniformed officers walking through the home with their guns raised. A man was seen being placed on a stretcher by first responders while in handcuffs, with the cuffs removed once he was on the stretcher.

Tyler Suda, who lives nearby, said he heard four or five shots ring out around 10:15 p.m. before going over to see what was going on. He said he saw a woman was crying as authorities continued to investigate the scene.

“The house always looks suspicious,” he said of the home where gunfire broke out. “They always have cameras up and everything.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed several patrol cars parked outside a home with their lights flashing before a man was seen being taken away on a stretcher.

No further information about the victims or their identities have been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark O’Donnell at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, tipsters can call 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.