L.A. County Prosecutors Decline Filing Charges Against Sylvester Stallone After Sexual Assault Allegations

Los Angeles County prosecutors have decided not to charge actor Sylvester Stallone in connection with decades-old sexual assault allegations, records show.

In a memorandum made public Tuesday, prosecutors said witnesses could not corroborate allegations that the 72-year-old actor sexually assaulted a woman in 1987 and 1990. The allegations, which were referred to prosecutors by the Santa Monica Police Department, were also beyond the statute of limitations for a filing of sexual assault, according to the memo.

Prosecutors said Stallone and the victim previously had a consensual sexual relationship, according to the memo.

The allegations first surfaced in June, the latest in a wave of accusations leveled against Hollywood stars in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which has seen a number of powerful actors, producers and politicians disgraced and in some cases criminally prosecuted for sexual assault and harassment.

