L.A. County Prosecutors Decline Filing Charges Against Sylvester Stallone After Sexual Assault Allegations

Posted 3:45 PM, October 30, 2018, by
American actor and director Sylvester Stallone poses for photographers on the red carpet at the El Gouna film festival on the Red Sea in Egypt on Sept. 28, 2018. (Credit: PATRICK BAZ / EL GOUNA FILM FESTIVAL/ AFP/Getty Images)

American actor and director Sylvester Stallone poses for photographers on the red carpet at the El Gouna film festival on the Red Sea in Egypt on Sept. 28, 2018. (Credit: PATRICK BAZ / EL GOUNA FILM FESTIVAL/ AFP/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County prosecutors have decided not to charge actor Sylvester Stallone in connection with decades-old sexual assault allegations, records show.

In a memorandum made public Tuesday, prosecutors said witnesses could not corroborate allegations that the 72-year-old actor sexually assaulted a woman in 1987 and 1990. The allegations, which were referred to prosecutors by the Santa Monica Police Department, were also beyond the statute of limitations for a filing of sexual assault, according to the memo.

Prosecutors said Stallone and the victim previously had a consensual sexual relationship, according to the memo.

The allegations first surfaced in June, the latest in a wave of accusations leveled against Hollywood stars in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which has seen a number of powerful actors, producers and politicians disgraced and in some cases criminally prosecuted for sexual assault and harassment.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Related stories