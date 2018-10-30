L.A. County Sheriff Race: Incumbent Jim McDonnell Faces Off With Retired Lieutenant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell is facing off with retired sheriff's lieutenant Alex Villanueva in the upcoming race for the position.

Both backed by solid backgrounds in law enforcement, the two candidates appear most at odds over the agency's relations with ICE. They also offer conflicting outlooks on the department's performance in the wake of the Lee Baca corruption scandal.

Villanueva has accused McDonnell of keeping the same corrupt people and practices that were around when Baca was in charge and claims crime rates are on the rise — an allegation McDonnell vehemently denies.

Meanwhile, Villanueva said he wants to keep immigration agents out of L.A. County jails and facilities while McDonnell has advocated working with the federal agency when it comes to transferring over violent offenders.

The retired lieutenant has also slammed the department's handling of a series of unsolved shootings at Malibu Creek State Park, saying the wilderness area should have been shut down.