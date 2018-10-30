× LAPD Assistant Chief Was Accused of Improper Sexual Relationships With Subordinates Before Sudden Retirement: Officials

A high-ranking Los Angeles Police Department official had been accused of having improper sexual relationships with officers under his command shortly before his sudden retirement last week, sources told The Times.

The allegations against Asst. Chief Jorge Villegas, a 29-year veteran of the department, were referred to LAPD Internal Affairs for an investigation earlier this month, according to three law enforcement and city officials with knowledge of the situation.

The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case.

Villegas could not be reached for comment. The sources said the department had not yet determined whether the allegations were true. It was also unclear if Villegas’ announced retirement was related to the allegations.

