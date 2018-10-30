Last Minute DIY Halloween Costumes With Laurdiy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lauren Riihimaki – a.k.a. LaurDIY joined us live with her own spin on popular Halloween costumes for 2018. With over 19 million followers and fans across all of her social media platforms, Lauren has become a YouTube sensation and leading social media influencer, inspiring a loyal global following especially among female Millennial and Gen Z audiences. Lauren’s specialty is DIY crafting – everything from fashion and accessories to beauty and home décor. Lauren’s collections are available for purchase at major retailers including Joann’s Fabrics, Hobby Lobby, Target, Walmart and soon available on Amazon.

For more information on Lauren and all of her collections you can visit her website.