Santa Monica Family Searching for Vandal Caught on Video Destroying Their Halloween Decorations

Posted 11:03 PM, October 30, 2018, by

A Santa Monica family is sharing home surveillance video of a man destroying $700 worth of Halloween decorations in their yard last week in hopes that someone can help identify the perpetrator. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 30, 2018.