The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a human rights organization based in Pico-Robertson that tackles anti-semitism and hate, held a memorial service Tuesday honoring victims of the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead. L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell and other community leaders spoke during the service.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Oct. 30, 2018.