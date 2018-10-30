The News Director’s Office: Roland S. Martin, Journalist/Host of “Roland Martin Unfiltered”

Roland Martin is the host and managing editor for rolandsmartin.com and the daily digital show Roland Martin Unfiltered. Roland joins the podcast to discuss a number of topics including the intricacies of the civil rights movement, and some of the challenges and triumphs from his own career.
Episode quote
“Stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution.”
– Albert Einstein
