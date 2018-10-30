Unidentified Body Found Stuffed in Bag That Was Left Inside Anaheim Dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A body that was stuffed in a bag was found inside a dumpster in an Anaheim condominium complex early Tuesday morning.

Authorities received a call about 2:15 a.m. reporting the discovery in the 2100 block of South Balboa Plaza, Anaheim Police Department Public Information Officer Daron Wyatt said.

A person going through the dumpster in search of recyclables came across the bag, which appeared to be a type of luggage, Wyatt said.

Investigators arrived at the scene and confirmed the bag contained a body.

Homicide detectives have not said of the victim was male or female.

Coroner’s officials were being called to the scene to remove the body and identify the victim.

It was also unclear if the person died in the area, or was killed somewhere else and then dumped in the trash, Wyatt said. “Identification of the victim will be key,” he said.

Investigators are searching the area for surveillance video or witnesses.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS, or send an email to http://www.occrimestoppers.org.