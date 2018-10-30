× Woman Sentenced to 350 Years for Shooting Rampage in Southeast L.A. County That Left 1 Dead

A 27-year-old woman was sentenced to more than 350 years in prison for a 2017 shooting rampage across Whittier, Pico Rivera and La Mirada that left one person dead and three injured, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Reyna Gomez allegedly committed the attacks alongside an accomplice, Alejandro Lazo, in April 2017. Spanning across multiple cities, the crime spree lasted more than three hours and targeted innocent bystanders.

She has been sentenced to the maximum term of 83 years and four months in state prison, plus 270 years to life, prosecutors said. She was convicted of one count of murder, 14 counts of attempted murder and one count of carjacking on Sept. 13.

Meanwhile, Lazo, 22, is facing the same charges and is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 11.

The pair launched the deadly attacks on April 29, 2017, when they were driving a stolen Kia Rio in an unincorporated area near Whittier and shot at a pedestrian, sheriff’s investigators have said.

The man was wounded but survived.

The pair then went on to allegedly carjack a driver at gunpoint in Pico Rivera. The vehicle, a green Nissan Pathfinder, was later found abandoned in Whittier.

From there, Gomez and Lazo drove to Whittier and shot a man in an alleyway, according to prosecutors.

The victim was wounded but survived.

They later shot at two vehicles, injuring another person before going to La Mirada while still driving the stolen vehicle, prosecutors said.

Once they got to La Mirada, the two stopped at an intersection and started opening fire on several vehicles, according to prosecutors. One of those drivers was killed.

He was identified by authorities as Jose Ricardo Sahagun, 44.

Authorities eventually tracked down Gomez and Lazo inside another vehicle near the scene, prosecutors said in a news release.

They were arrested shortly after.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Whittier Police Department.