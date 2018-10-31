× Additional Arrest Made in Connection With Stabbing at Victorville Halloween Party That Left 2 Injured

Authorities arrested a third suspect in connection with a stabbing at a Victorville Halloween party that wounded two people.

Jonathan Barrera Zambrano, 20, of Adelanto, was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder Monday for the incident that occurred on Sunday night.

Two men were stabbed during the party in the 14100 block of Cortez Drive. Both men, 22 and 23, underwent surgery and were in stable condition, according to the Victorville Police Department.

Witnesses told authorities that three males were involved in an argument with the victims. During the argument, the suspects pulled out knives and began stabbing the men, according to police.

The suspects then fled from the area before authorities arrived.

A 17-year-old boy and Jesus Rios, 21, had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the crime.