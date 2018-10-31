Crews Get Upper Hand on Brush Fire in Topanga

Fire officials were working to put out a blaze that broke out in Topanga Wednesday evening.

The flames were reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was threatening structures, authorities said, but it was not immediately clear whether evacuations would be ordered.

Los Angeles city firefighters, who were assisting in the response, said the blaze covered about an acre and was burning in medium to heavy brush.

By about 5:20 p.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed fire crews appeared to have the upper hand, with large flames no longer visible.

