Eerie Morning Fog Gives Way to Gusty Halloween Winds, Red Flag Warnings in SoCal

Blustery Santa Ana winds that are expected to blow through the region Wednesday will dry out the area and clear the eerie morning fog that settled over parts of coastal Los Angeles, making way for a chilly Halloween night.

Forecasters predict the winds will die down by late afternoon — just in time for trick-or-treaters to swarm neighborhoods. As darkness falls, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-50s and low 60s, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“As the sun goes down, with the dry conditions we have, the temperatures will drop rather quickly,” he said. “Halloween night will be really scary for trick-or-treaters if they’re not wearing a coat.”

Winds were already picking up in the Angeles National Forest and the Valley before sunrise Wednesday, with gusts up to 50 mph in some areas. Creepy fog caused by a shallow marine layer lingering over coastal regions will eventually be blown away, Sweet said.

