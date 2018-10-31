× Lime Pulls 2,000 Electric Scooters in L.A., San Diego and Lake Tahoe, Saying They Could Catch Fire

Lime has pulled about 2,000 of its electric rental scooters from the streets of Los Angeles, San Diego and Lake Tahoe, saying a battery defect in one model could cause the zippy vehicles to burst into flames.

Lime said in a statement that it found a manufacturing defect in an early version of the company’s ubiquitous green-and-black scooters, produced by Segway, that could cause one of the onboard batteries to smolder or catch fire.

Lime wrote a software program to detect the scooters with flaws, then deactivated them and removed all “vulnerable scooters” from the streets, the company said. A spokeswoman did not respond to questions about when the scooters were recalled or what the defect entailed.

Lime said that the defect put no riders or members of the public at risk, and that more recent scooter models are more robust, with a sturdier frame and a redesigned battery.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.