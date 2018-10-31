× Man Arrested After Allegedly Peering Through Windows of Santa Ana Home While Naked

A man accused of trespassing in a Santa Ana backyard and peeking through the home’s windows while naked was detained Wednesday, authorities said.

Santa Ana police said they arrested Daniel Posadas Renteria, 34, near Nancy Lane and Westminster Avenue.

Officials identified Renteria as the man caught on home surveillance video lurking outside a house in the area of Mar Les Drive near Westminster Avenue on Saturday evening. The homeowner said she was not at the residence at the time, but three of her house guests were.

“I was shocked,” the woman, who did not want to be identifed, told KTLA. “That was just perverted. It was just gross and I felt unsafe.”

The homeowner provided KTLA the surveillance footage, which shows the man prowling around the home for almost an hour. At one point, he strips down leaving only his shoes on before going into a shed on the property.

He’s seen walking around the front porch and drinking from a garden house. He then covers himself with a sheet but shortly takes it off.

The owner of a liquor store about a block away from the home saw the footage on KTLA and recognized the man as someone who hangs around near his business, Corporal Anthony Bertagna said.

The owner soon alerted his staff, who called police when the suspect showed up outside the store Wednesday morning, Bertagna said.

Renteria was detained on Sept. 11 and released on Oct. 24 in a separate case, Orange County Sheriff’s Department records indicate. Details of that arrest were unclear.

Officials provided no further information.