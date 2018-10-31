Man Sought for Exposing Himself, Masturbating in Front of UCLA Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Campus police are searching for a man who exposed himself and masturbated in front of UCLA students several times over the past couple of months.

Officers responded to four different incidents in the Midvale Avenue area, from Strathmore Drive to Gayley Avenue, between Aug. 30 and Oct. 23, the UCLA Police Department stated in a crime alert.

In each incident, the man was seen masturbating in his car after calling out to a woman who was walking in the area.

The incidents all took place off campus, but the victims are UCLA students, the crime alert stated.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who was described as a black man between 20 and 35 years old. He was either bald or had short hair with no facial hair and was wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants or sweat shorts.

The man was seen driving multiple vehicles, including a newer model silver Volkswagen Passat, a silver GMC or Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck, a red colored four-door sedan, and a gray BMW.

Anyone with information was asked to contact authorities at 310-825-1491.