× Man Wanted on Suspicion of Sacramento County Homicide Is Arrested After Crash in Sylmar

A man who was wanted in connection with a homicide in Sacramento County was arrested in Sylmar Wednesday morning after a crash, officials said.

About 7:30 a.m., a Burbank police officer came upon a crash involving several vehicles along the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway near the Hubbard Street exit, police said in a statement.

The officer noticed that one of the vehicles involved was wanted in connection with a homicide and an alert was sent out by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The occupant of the vehicle got out and ran from the officer.

California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to assist in the incident. After running a short distance, the man was eventually taken into custody near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Sayre Street.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the man being treated for what appeared to be an injury to his leg.

Burbank police did not have any details about the homicide investigation.