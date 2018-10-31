One Person Arrested After CSUF Student Stabbed in Fullerton Parking Structure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was arrested after a California State University, Fullerton student was stabbed inside a parking structure in Fullerton on Wednesday. The female student's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers were called to the parking structure in the 2800 block of N. Brea Boulevard just before 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old woman with several stab wounds to both hands.

She was taken to a local hospital. Campus police confirmed the victim to be a Cal State Fullerton student.

Police believe the incident to be a random attack.

"We do believe it was a random act of violence at this point. We do not believe that this person was targeted or knew the suspect, however that is still under investigation," Jon Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said.

Police searched for the suspect in the surrounding area. Beechwood Elementary School and EV Free Church were both placed on lockdown as a precaution, but have since returned to normal.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers with the Fullerton Police Department found and arrested the suspect, who was found hiding in a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.