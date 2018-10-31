× Police Investigate Actress Sarah Scott’s Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Against Costar Kip Pardue

Hermosa Beach police are investigating a report of sexual misconduct filed by “True Blood” actress Sarah Scott, who alleged she was “sexually violated while at work” in May by former costar Kip Pardue.

“I can confirm that she filed a crime report and that our detectives are currently investigating the incident,” police Sgt. Mick Gaglia told The Times.

Scott, 35, accused Pardue of placing her hand on his genitals while they were shooting a post-coital scene for a TV pilot and alleged that he later masturbated in front of her in his dressing room, an incident first reported by The Times over the weekend.

She filed the police report in August, just months after the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements captured the attention of the nation and led to the professional demise of many in Hollywood and beyond.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.