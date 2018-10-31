‘Sherlock’ the K-9 Makes Another Big Drug Bust in L.A.

For the second time in a week, a new Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K-9 named “Sherlock” has lived up to his name.

The sharp-nosed deputy recently joined the Sheriff’s Custody Investigations Unit to help his human counterparts keep drugs and other contraband out of county jail facilities, sheriff’s officials said.

Just last week, sheriff’s officials announced Sherlock had helped sniff out $40,000 worth of heroin and methamphetamine that was allegedly about to be smuggled into local jails, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

But the eager new recruit was only getting started.

The Custody Investigations Services’ Jail Task Force learned of another potential shipment of drugs bound for the jail system, officials said. They made their move Wednesday.

“After an extensive investigation, detectives from CIS-JTF, along with their elite K-9 partner, ‘Sherlock,’ served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the Los Angeles area,” DeputyArmando Viera Jr. of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The team arrested one suspect and seized more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $40,000, he said.

“The methamphetamine was uniquely packaged and ready for delivery into our custody facilities,” Viera added.

Investigators withheld the identity of the suspect, citing an active investigation.