Suspect in Solvang Pharmacy Break-In Arrested After Chase

A Carson man is accused of breaking into a Solvang pharmacy and stealing drugs before being captured at the end of a lengthy pursuit early Wednesday, authorities said.

Trenell Roshean Steel, 26, of Carson was ultimately arrested in connection with the 3:40 a.m. break-in at Rite Aid, 616 Alamo Pintado Road, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department officials and county booking records.

A report of “suspicious activity” first drew deputies to the store, the Sherif’s Department said in a written statement. They quickly learned the pharmacy had been burglarized.

Deputies spotted a Lexus sedan on the 101 Freeway that was believed to be involved in the crime.

The car led deputies on a chase, which they called off due to public safety concerns, authorities said.

Deputies resumed the chase in Goleta and pursued the fleeing Lexus into Santa Barbara. Officials said they found the car abandoned in the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street.

Steel was found in the area and taken into custody, sheriff’s officials said.

“(Steel) matched the description of one of the suspects observed in surveillance video at Rite Aid and was found with the keys to the vehicle in his pocket,” the sheriff’s department statement said.

“A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of stolen prescription medication from Rite Aid,” the statement added.

Steel’s bail was set at $75,000 pending his initial court appearance, records show.

At least one additional suspect was pictured in the pharmacy surveillance camera footage, and detectives said they are still seeking anyone else involved in the burglary.