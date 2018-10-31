Thousands Expected at WeHo’s Annual Halloween Carnaval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of partygoers will fill the streets of West Hollywood for its annual Halloween celebration.

The decades-old free event covers a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard and begins at 6 p.m. The city warns of strict security measures and daylong street closures.

Among the major roads to be blocked off, starting at 4 p.m., are San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, Santa Monica Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and Holloway Drive/Croft Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard between Holloway Drive and Melrose Avenue. Nearby side streets also will be closed, according to the city’s website.

Revelers are reminded not to bring alcohol, backpacks, camera cases, drones or fireworks. Clear plastic bags are allowed, and city officials discourage people from bringing pets or children.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video