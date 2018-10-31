× Uber Rolls Out Emergency Feature in L.A. That Lets 911 Dispatchers Know Car’s Location

Uber is rolling out a new safety feature in Los Angeles that gives 911 dispatchers key information about Uber riders who call while on the road.

When a rider calls 911 using the emergency button in the Uber app, the ride-hailing company will now send emergency dispatchers the rider’s location as well as the make, model, color and license plate number of the vehicle they’re in. Since May, riders have been able to see those details when they have used the emergency button, but the information was not sent to emergency dispatchers.

Uber first announced the new feature in April, a few weeks before CNN reported that more than 100 Uber drivers had been accused of sexual assault or abuse.

Over the last few years, the ride-hailing firm has been beset with such allegations. Last year, a San Diego man who drove for Uber was sentenced to 80 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping or sexually assaulting at least nine girls and women.

