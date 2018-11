Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lively crowd of tens of thousands of revelers turned out for the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Wednesday night.

Kacey Montoya reports from the party for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 31, 2018.

So yeah, some folks stopped by to celebrate #Halloween2018 in #WeHo. pic.twitter.com/88LRJrCD75 — LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) November 1, 2018