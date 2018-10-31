Zip Line Operator at Yucaipa Pumpkin Patch Accused of Inappropriate Behavior With Child

Deputies arrested man operating a zip line ride at a Yucaipa pumpkin patch over the weekend after they say he inappropriately touched and spoke to an underage girl while fitting her harness, authorities said.

Andrew Peele, 20, of Yucaipa, pictured in a booking photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department following his arrest on Oct. 27, 2018.

Andrew Peele, 20, of Yucapia was booked on suspicion of annoying or molesting a minor, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

The incident unfolded about 9 p.m. Saturday at a pumpkin patch in the 32000 block o Live Oak Canyon Road, just south of the 10 Freeway, officials said. The victim was preparing to ride a zip line.

“As he adjusted the victim’s harness, Peele placed his hands on the inner thighs of the victim and made inappropriate comments to her,” the statement said. “The victim became uncomfortable and used her hands to prevent Peele from touching her further.”

Deputies responded to investigate and ultimately arrested Peele.

He was released with a citation, according to San Bernardino County booking records.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Madril of the sheriff’s Yucaipa Station at 909-918-2005. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

 

