Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Refinery29’s Senior Editor Lexy Lebsack and Celebrity Makeup Artist Molly Greenwald joined us live with Makeup And Hair only Halloween ideas based on your zodiac sign. To check out more Makeup and Hair Inspiration Based on your zodiac, you can go to Refinery29.

And for more info on celebrity Makeup Artist Molly Greenwald, you can follow her on Instagram or go to her website.