× 2 Men, 1 Woman Sentenced For Torrance Paintball Attacks

Two men and a woman pleaded no contest on Thursday for shooting two people in Torrance with a paintball gun, officials said.

Tyler Walters, 21, Lynn Johnson, 21, and Gabriella Semana, 19, drove around Torrance with a paintball gun in February, Los Angeles District Attorney Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Walters shot paintballs at a man and teenager who were walking in separate areas.

The man who was shot at said two paintballs hit him in the face, which immediately resulted in him losing sight in his right eye. It was unclear Thursday whether he regained his eyesight.

Authorities said Walters pleaded no contest to one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and also admitted that he personally used a dangerous weapon.

Walters and Johnson both pleaded to one felony count of mayhem, defined in California law as permanently depriving someone of the use of a body part or disfiguring them.

Walters was sentenced to six years in prison and Johnson was sentence to four years, officials said.

Semana pleaded to one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon. She was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of felony probation.