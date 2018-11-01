24-Year-Old Man ID’d as Suspect Accused of Stabbing Student in Cal State Fullerton Parking Structure

The man suspected of stabbing a female Cal State Fullerton student inside one of the university’s parking structures was identified by police Thursday as a 24-year-old from Anaheim.

Luis Eduardo Munoz was arrested about two hours after the attack Wednesday after being found hiding in a backyard about half a mile from the crime scene, a parking structure the college shares with a church in the 2800 block of Brea Boulevard, according to Fullerton police.

Munoz was taken into custody after being bitten by a K-9, and video from the scene showed him shirtless with his left arm bandaged and covered in blood.

It’s unclear if anyone witnessed the stabbing, which occurred around 1 p.m. Authorities were alerted to the incident by someone who called 911 after finding the injured student.

She was stabbed at least twice, and hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officials have not released the victim’s name.

Books were seen scattered around the crime scene, but investigators don’t believe suspect tried to steal anything from the victim.

The motive remains unclear, as the two did not know each other, authorities said.

The incident is believed to be isolated, with Lt. John Radus describing it Wednesday as “a random act of violence.”

Police said it’s being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon.

