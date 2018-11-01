Man Attempting to Board International Flight Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Girlfriend, Leaving Body in Anaheim Dumpster: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman's boyfriend was arrested while allegedly trying to flee the country one day after her body was found stuffed in a bag and left in a dumpster in an Anaheim alleyway, police said Thursday.

Amer Alhasan, a 28-year-old resident of La Habra, was about to board a flight bound to Jordan via Germany when he was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport late Wednesday afternoon, Anaheim Police Chief Jorge Cisneros said in a press conference.

The suspect was checked in for his flight with "a significant amount of personal belongings" in tow at the time of his arrest, according to Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

"If we were about three hours later, he would have been out of the country," Wyatt said.

Investigators said Alhasan was in a relationship with Tyanie Ly at the time of her death.

Ly, a 38-year-old mother of three who resided in Santa Ana, was found by a man picking through garbage for recyclables before dawn Tuesday morning in an alley in the 2100 block of South Balboa Plaza.

Her body was intact but in "some type of a luggage, either a suitcase or duffel bag," according to Wyatt. Detectives are still not sure when she was killed, and did not release further details Thursday on her injuries or cause of death, saying it could interfere with their investigation.

Authorities know that Ly and Alhasan were a couple, but said other details surrounding their relationship are murky, such as where they met and how long they were together.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who knew them, as well as anyone who may have dated Alhasan before. It's likely he was involved in prior incidents of assault or domestic violence, Wyatt said.

Police said they have reports that he may have recently committed a sexual assault in Jordan, where he has familial ties, then fled back to the U.S., where he was born.

Homeland Security officials and Customs and Border Protection assisted in tracking and arresting the suspect, Cisneros said.

Although investigators have collected a good amount of evidence, "nothing of forensic nature led to his arrest" because "unlike on television, it takes a while to get results back," Wyatt said.

Ly's body, however, was identified by Wednesday morning.

After seeing news reports of the grisly discovery Tuesday morning, her family called police to ask if she may have been a victim, officials said.

Her loved ones had not been able to contact her for a period of time but had not yet reported her missing, Wyatt said, noting that they had not lost contact for an extended period of time.

"They're devastated by this loss," the sergeant added.

Detectives are now trying to piece together where and when exactly Ly was killed. Since neither she nor Alhasan lived in Anaheim, they're also not sure how the location where her body was found is related to either.

However, Wyatt said Alhasan may have lived in Anaheim in the past because the area where her body was found was somewhat obscure.

The suspect's bail has been set at $5 million, but investigators are working on filing enhancements to increase bail "because he's an obvious flight risk," Wyatt said.

Police anticipate the Orange County District Attorney Office's will issue a criminal complaint in the case sometime Friday.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or send an email to www.OCCrimeStoppers.org.

33.795446 -117.939159